Jimmy Kimmel, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae + More!

JIMMY KIMMEL TO HOST THE 2023 OSCARS: Deadline reports that Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the third time in 2023. The award show is scheduled for March 12th, airing on ABC.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix released the trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday (November 7th). The all-star cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. In the trailer, Norton’s character announces, “I’ve invited you all to my island because tonight, a murder will be committed. My murder.”

CHECK OUT FIRST-LOOK PHOTOS OF ‘RED ONE:’ On Monday (November 7th), Amazon Prime released first-look photos of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Evans in the upcoming holiday movie titled Red One. Evans shared the photos to his Instagram page, writing, “Callum Drift and Jack O’Malley We’re already having WAY too much fun on this one. (I can’t believe I’m finally doing a Christmas movie!)”

JAMES CAMERON SAYS ‘AVATAR 3’ COULD BE THE LAST FILM IN THE SERIES: According to Deadline, the future of the Avatar franchise lies in how Avatar: The Way of Water performs at the box office this December. Director James Cameron said recently, “The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘OK, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly’, if it’s just not profitable.”