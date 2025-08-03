Jimmy Kimmel Erects L.A. Billboard Endorsing Stephen Colbert For Emmy Instead Of Himself

Getty Images

In a show of support, Jimmy Kimmel has rented a billboard in West Hollywood declaring, “I’m voting for Stephen,” referring to his late-night talk show and Emmy rival, Stephen Colbert of The Late Show. Despite Kimmel’s own Jimmy Kimmel Live being nominated in the same Outstanding Talk Series category at the Emmys, he is publicly rooting for Colbert’s show to win. This gesture comes as Colbert’s program has been nominated for 33 Emmys since 2017 but has yet to secure a victory. The announcement of Colbert’s Late Show franchise ending next year has sparked some controversy, with critics questioning the timing of the decision by CBS, which the network has described as a “purely financial” one and unrelated to the show’s performance or content. Kimmel, Jon Stewart and other late night hosts have come to Colbert’s defense, showing their support with words and guest appearances on his show. (EW)