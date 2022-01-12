Jimmy Kimmel Tears Up During Bob Saget Tribute

Jimmy Kimmel honored Bob Saget in a pre-taped monologue for his show on Monday night (January 10th). In an emotional tribute, Kimmel held back tears as he remembered the late actor, who died on Sunday (January 9th) at age 65.

“Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man,” he said. “I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob.”

Kimmel continued, “He was so funny, and I’m not talking about ‘Full House’ or ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ or stand-up comedy or movies, I mean funny for real. Like, when you walked into a party, you saw Bob and his wife, Kelly, in the corner, you go straight to them and stay for as long as you could. Because he had something funny to say about everything, and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never,” he said.

Kimmel added that Saget “checked in a lot” when his son was in the hospital.