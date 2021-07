PRPhotos.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in the market for a new house.

TMZ reports that Bennifer 2.0 spent Thursday (July 15th) house hunting in L.A.’s upscale Holmby Hills neighborhood.

Sources told the outlet that the couple checked out at least three mansions including a $65 million, 31,000 square-foot home with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.