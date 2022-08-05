Jo Koy Comments On Breakup With Chelsea Handler

Jo Koy is making the case for staying friends with exes. On Today Thursday (August 4th), the Easter Sunday actor shared that he and Chelsea Handler remain friends—following the news of their breakup last month.

“Her and I have been friends forever, and it’s just like, we’re at that stage where we just realized that being friends is best,” Koy said.

The comedian continued, “Just because it’s a breakup doesn’t mean we have to, like, hate. It doesn’t even make sense! We were friends before this, so we’re always going to be friends.”

He added that he’s “best friends” with his son’s mom as well—and that they’re neighbors.