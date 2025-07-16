Joaquin Phoenix ‘So Sorry’ For Infamous ‘Horrible’ 2009 ‘Letterman’ Interview

Getty Images

Joaquin Phoenix revisited his “horrible” 2009 interview on The Late Show with David Letterman during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. Phoenix infamously spoke to Letterman while staying in character for his film I’m Not Here, in which he portrayed a version of himself who had quit acting to become a hip-hop artist. The film was still a secret at the time, so his behavior and appearance during the interview led some to believe he was experiencing a mental breakdown. “It was horrible. It was so uncomfortable. I regret it. I’ll never do it again. I’m so sorry,” Phoenix told Colbert with a smile, describing the experience as “strange” because “in some ways, it was a success, and it was also just one of the worst nights of my life.” Phoenix explained that the situation occurred because he stayed in character for the duration of filming, which lasted longer than anticipated. (UPI)