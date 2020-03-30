Jodie Turner-Smith Claps Back at Paparazzi, Prepares for Birth Amid Pandemic

PRPhotos.com

Jodie Turner-Smith is getting ready to give birth, and she is excited to reclaim her and husband Joshua Jackson‘s privacy. On Friday, she tweeted: “i hate that the paparazzi know where we are living at the moment but i take comfort in knowing that they won't be able to sell our private moments for their profit for too much longer…”

In California, paparazzi are forbidden from shooting the children of celebrities. The 33-year-old also addressed speculation about a new car that was delivered to their home, writing: “my husband did not buy me a car. but thank you, said blogs, for elucidating your ideas about what you think a woman can do for herself in 2020. that said, i am hoping for a push gift that's much more glittery.”

Speaking to ABC’s Good Morning America about welcoming a child during the coronavirus pandemic, the 41-year-old Jackson said: “She’s OK. Physically, she’s fine. The baby’s healthy. The important things are OK. Obviously, it’s a bit stressful right now and we’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined and how to interact with the medical system right now. It’s a little bit difficult, so we’re figuring it out day by day. But she’s healthy and the baby’s healthy, that’s the important thing.”

Despite the craziness of current events, he told E! recently: “I’m just read to meet my baby girl.”

CELEBRITY MOMS QUARANTINED

Turner-Smith will join a host of other celebrity moms who are trying to make it through quarantine with a newborn. Jenna Dewan, who welcomed a baby with fiancé Steve Kazee on March 6, told People: “I was planning to nest at home and spend really good quality time with our new baby, so not much of that has changed. “I like to hole up at home and really enjoy this time together and not go out in the world too much. The difference is we’re not having many visitors.”

She added: “Perspective is important here. We’re really choosing to look at the positives and enjoy the simple quality family time we’re all getting. And we’re definitely practicing the social distancing and making sure we’re doing our part to help the world out with social distancing and flattening the curve.”

The View co-host Meghan McCain, who is pregnant, has said that being pregnant during coronavirus is “a little bittersweet because there's just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now and I obviously would prefer to be in studio with all of you, but my doctors – I went to many – recommended against it.”

But McCain is also keeping it in perspective: “People have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions. This is just how it's going to be for a little while.”