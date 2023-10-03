Jodie Turner-Smith Files For Divorce From Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are going their separate ways after four years of marriage. The Queen & Slim actress filed for divorce from the Dawson’s Creek star on Monday (October 2nd) in Los Angeles.

Neither party has publicly addressed the split, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, court documents state they separated on September 13th. On this same day, the Anne Boleyn actress shared photos to Instagram from a birthday celebration at The Flower Shop in New York City. Jackson was not featured in any of the photos.

“as i embark on another new year, i can’t help but meditate on love and it’s many manifestations…. love is not some lofty unattainable thing. love is a gesture, a look, an intention. love is community. love is showing up,” she wrote in the caption. “thank you to all of you who showed up for me this week in new york— in spirit and in the flesh. i don’t take any of this for granted, and most of all, i don’t take any of you for granted.”

The pair met at Usher’s 40th birthday party in 2018 and were wed in 2019. Together they share a three-year-old daughter named Juno Rose Diana Jackson.