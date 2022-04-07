Joe Exotic’s Ex Willing To Sign Off On Their Divorce

Getty Images

Joe Exotic’s estranged husband, Dillon Passage, says he is willing to sign off on their divorce as long as the Tiger King agrees to his terms.

His lawyers, Chris Kirker and Holly Davis, tell TMZ that Passage wants both parties to walk away with what they owned coming into the marriage and a permanent injunction preventing Exotic from contacting him directly, stalking or harassing him.

Passage's legal team says these terms were previously offered in September and the Netflix star responded with, “It will be a cold day in hell before I sign these papers … You’re out of your f***ing mind.”