Getty Images

Joe Exotic’s prostate cancer has returned.

The Tiger King star, whose real name is Joseph A. Maldonado, wrote on Facebook Wednesday (Nov. 3rd), “Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well.

“Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole Will have her own party over this!”

Maldonado continued by writing that he hopes his innocence will finally be proven so that he can go home for treatment or “enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones!”