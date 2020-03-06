Joe Giudice Loves Ex Teresa’s Boob Job, Gets New Tattoo for Daughter

PRPhotos.com

Joe Giudice is not letting his split from Teresa after 20 years of marriage ruin his good time. In fact, the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars appear to be on great terms.

On Thursday, Teresa shared a preview of her Real Housewives reunion look on the Gram, and along with a strapless sequined number from Pamella Roland, she debuted her new breasts. (In January, she revealed that she had a breast augmentation).

The 47-year-old Joe commented: “Nice new boobs.” Soon after, he deleted the comment, and fans debated whether it was a compliment or a jab.

“Be nice to her! You guys are so cute together. Fight for love,” one Instagram user wrote. While a second person argued, “I’ve never seen him post a nasty comment on her IG since he’s been in Italy — why would he start now…”

She soon posted another shot, this one with host Andy Cohen, and Joe commented “Pretty” with a fire and rose emoji.

Joe, meanwhile, shared a huge new chest tattoo he got for his eldest daughter.

He wrote: “Gia, I’m doing this because of you.” The tattoo features a large eagle looking down on a smaller bird and mountains.