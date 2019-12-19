Joe Giudice Posts Cryptic Message After Split From Teresa, Plans X-Mas With Kids

PRPhotos.com

Joe and Teresa Giudice are splitting up after sharing 20 years of marriage and four kids together. The split does not come as a shock, as cheating rumors have floated around both of them, and they have been split geographically for years, with both of them serving time in prison for tax fraud, and Joe being deported to his native Italy. (He is awaiting a final decision on whether the move will be permanent).

Teresa also previously told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she would divorce Joe if he got deported. Still, the pair are committing to co-parenting their four girls and have been exchanging supportive messages on social media, leading up to their widely anticipated split.

On Wednesday, he shared a cryptic message on Instagram that read: “Every next level of your life will demand a different you.”

Joe will be joined at Christmas in Italy by his four girls—Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10—with Teresa remaining at home in New Jersey.