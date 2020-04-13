Joe Giudice Shares Heartbreak at Being Separated From Family at Easter

PRPhotos.com

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice said what we’ve all been feeling this year separated from loved ones during special celebrations during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the father of four, who currently lives in Italy after being ousted from the U.S. following his jail sentence, shared an emotional post about his canceled plans. He wrote: “My family and I were to reunite instead the unthinkable happened, not a day, hour, min. goes by that I don’t think about the girls.” He continued: “My heart breaks for anyone who is going through not seeing their kids, wife, parents, or loss. This has taught me to be grateful and humbled by all my experiences it reinforced the idea of never taking anything for granted, especially my babies. Happy Easter everyone! Make Memories that last.”

Giudice shared throwback pics and videos of himself with his four girls, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, whom he shares with his ex Teresa. Teresa and the girls are living at home in New Jersey.