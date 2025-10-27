Joe Keery Officiates Bandmate’s Wedding Dressed As ‘Stranger Things’ Character

Getty Images

Joe Keery wore his Stranger Things character Steve Harrington’s Scoops Ahoy sailor uniform while officiating the Halloween wedding of his Post Animal bandmate Matt Williams and Veronica Capaldi in Simi Valley, California over the weekend. “And by the power invested in me by the state of California… yesterday, I now pronounce you husband and wife,” Keery said in social media footage from the event. Keery performs music under the name Djo and previously belonged to Post Animal with Williams before joining Stranger Things. He officially rejoined the band for their album Iron this year. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things premieres November 26th. (Story URL)