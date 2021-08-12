Home » Entertainment » Joel Kinnaman Involved In Overseas Rape Investigation

Joel Kinnaman Involved In Overseas Rape Investigation

Joel Kinnaman has found himself involved in an investigation overseas just days after getting a temporary restraining order against Bella Davis.

A spokesperson for the Swedish Prosecution Authority confirmed to E! News on Wednesday, Aug. 11 that the Suicide Squad star has been accused in an ongoing investigation concerning alleged rape.

According to the spokesperson, the prosecutor needs time for “further investigation” into the case.

The victim is believed to be Davis, who also goes by the name Gabriella Magnusson. According to his legal team, they sought the restraining order after she threatened to publicize false information about the actor’s past.

