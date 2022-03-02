Joey King And Steven Piet Are Engaged

Getty Images

Love is in the air for The Kissing Booth star Joey King and her fiance, Steven Piet. King posted a photo of the pair kissing to Instagram on Tuesday (March 1st), announcing their engagement.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you,” she wrote.

King continued, “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Piet also posted the news to his Instagram, writing, “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter. You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

King and Piet met on the set of The Act, which King starred in and Piet co-executive produced.