Joey Lawrence Marries Samantha Cope

Blossom actor Joey Lawrence married Insecure actress Samantha Cope in a “romantic outdoor ceremony” in Temecula, California, on Sunday (May 1st). Lawrence told People, “It just feels so right. Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it's worth it.”

Cope and Lawrence met in 2020 when they both starred in the Lifetime movie My Husband’s Secret Brother. The couple spoke with People days before their wedding.

“From day one, it was such a safe place to be myself. He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, 'I will be with you forever,'” Cope said.

Lawrence added, “When you meet the right person, if you're lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick.”