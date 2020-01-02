John Boyega Ripped for Crude Star Wars Joke

PRPhotos.com

Star Wars actor John Boyega divided the Twitterverse after making a crude joke about his character hooking up with Jedi hero Rey in their fictional world. He was making the crack in response to a fan who joked that the death of his character Finn’s rival in The Rise of Skywalker opened the door to a romance.

Boyega quipped: “It’s not about who she kisses but who eventually lays the pipe. You are a genius.”

Several commenters appreciated his brand of humor, but many others were disgusted. Wrote one: “Bro you re extremly sic disgusting and gross” and “disrespectful.” Boyega noted that the joke was about Rey, not the actress Daisy Ridley who plays her. Boyega wrote: “You obviously don’t know the diffrence sic between a fictional world and reality.”