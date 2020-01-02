Home » Entertainment » John Boyega Ripped for Crude Star Wars Joke

John Boyega Ripped for Crude Star Wars Joke

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Star Wars actor John Boyega divided the Twitterverse after making a crude joke about his character hooking up with Jedi hero Rey in their fictional world. He was making the crack in response to a fan who joked that the death of his character Finn’s rival in The Rise of Skywalker opened the door to a romance.

Boyega quipped: “It’s not about who she kisses but who eventually lays the pipe. You are a genius.”

Several commenters appreciated his brand of humor, but many others were disgusted. Wrote one: “Bro you re extremly sic disgusting and gross” and “disrespectful.” Boyega noted that the joke was about Rey, not the actress Daisy Ridley who plays her. Boyega wrote: “You obviously don’t know the diffrence sic between a fictional world and reality.”

Related Articles

Empire Star Bryshere Gray Involved In Food Fight At 7-Eleven
Star Wars Rakes in $72M, Little Women Makes Big Bow
Industry News: Star Wars, Netflix and More!
Kenya Moore’s Mom Sends Christmas Gift For Baby
Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Others Slammed for Promoting Saudi Arabia Fest
Bill Cosby Is Not Too Happy About Eddie Murphy’s SNL Joke