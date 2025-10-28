John Carpenter To Stream Halloween Night Concert Live From Los Angeles

Getty Images

Horror filmmaker John Carpenter will livestream his Halloween night concert from the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, beginning at 11 p.m. EDT Friday. Carpenter announced Tuesday that fans can watch the performance on his website theofficialjohncarpenter.com for $19.99. During his stage performances, Carpenter, 77, plays musical scores he composed for his films including Halloween, Escape From New York, and They Live. He also performs music he created for movies he didn’t direct, such as Starman and The Thing. Carpenter will perform a second show at the Belasco Theater on Saturday. These Los Angeles concerts mark his first live performances since 2018. (Story URL)