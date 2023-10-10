John Cena Says He ‘Violated’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Trust During Feud

John Cena addressed his “hypocrisy” regarding his former feud with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during a press conference for WWE Fastlane on Sunday (October 8th). Cena originally criticized the Jumanji actor for leaving the WWE in order to act—then eventually followed in the exact same footsteps.

“I went about it the wrong way. I violated his trust and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about,” Cena said. “And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back [in WWE]. I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way.”

He added that he would be leaving the WWE for Hollywood once the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. “I made it perfectly clear you can’t do both because of the liability insurance,” the Barbie actor explained. “If I were trying to juggle both that’s very selfish because I’d put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something happened to me.”