John Hersey Defends Bachelorette Katie Thurston Following Breakup

John Hersey is defending Katie Thurston following the announcement of their split.

When a Bachelor fan account shared their breakup news Tuesday (June 21st) a follower wrote, “I feel like Katie is the reason she can’t get a guy.”

Hersey replied, “You will speak a finite number of words throughout your life. I urge you to speak more kindly, especially about someone you don't know. I have never been so supported or unconditionally loved by a partner. Assuming and implying that Katie is doing something wrong does not sit right with me. The internet can be a mean place—let's not add to it.”

The pair met on Season 17 of the Bachelorette where Thurston eliminated Hersey during the second episode.