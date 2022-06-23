Home » Entertainment » John Hersey Defends Bachelorette Katie Thurston Following Breakup

John Hersey Defends Bachelorette Katie Thurston Following Breakup

Posted on

John Hersey is defending Katie Thurston following the announcement of their split.

When a Bachelor fan account shared their breakup news Tuesday (June 21st) a follower wrote, “I feel like Katie is the reason she can’t get a guy.”

Hersey replied, “You will speak a finite number of words throughout your life. I urge you to speak more kindly, especially about someone you don't know. I have never been so supported or unconditionally loved by a partner. Assuming and implying that Katie is doing something wrong does not sit right with me. The internet can be a mean place—let's not add to it.”

The pair met on Season 17 of the Bachelorette where Thurston eliminated Hersey during the second episode.

Related Articles

Rachel Bilson Says Her Breakup With Bill Hader Was ‘Harder Than Childbirth’
Tyler Perry Addresses Claims That He ‘Comforted’ Will Smith Following Oscars Slap
Philip Baker Hall, John Stamos, Bob Saget + More!
John Stamos Shares The Last Texts He Received From Bob Saget
Johnny Depp Joins TikTok Following Trial Win
Steve Harvey Addresses Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan’s Breakup