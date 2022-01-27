Home » Entertainment » John Leguizamo Avoided The Sun To Maintain His Career

John Leguizamo Avoided The Sun To Maintain His Career

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

John Leguizamo recently revealed that he has had to avoid the sun in order to maintain his career.

The Encanto star told Nick Barili in his new series, Seen, that colorism in Hollywood has been a problem for Latino actors.

He said, “I’ve benefitted from being light skin, and I stayed out of the sun so I could work. I definitely would not go in the sun. For years I was so pasty so I could work. All the Latinos who’ve made it so far, a lot of them were light-skinned. What happened to all the Afro Latinos and the majority of the indigenous Latinos? They don’t get a shot.”

