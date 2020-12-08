PRPhotos.com

While they split a decade ago, John Mayer still digs Jennifer Aniston, judging from his social media activity. The Grammy winner raised brows after fans noticed that he liked an IG post on an Aniston fan account.

The post shows a series of throwback shots of her riding a bike, and is captioned, “I just can't with these pictures.”

Mayer has previously opened up about the 2009 split, telling Rolling Stone in 2012: “I've never really gotten over it. It was one of the worst times of my life.”

Aniston has also been busted watching his IG Live and commenting with three joy emojis.