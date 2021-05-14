John Mulaney Is Dating Olivia Munn

PRPhotos.com

The news that John Mulaney and his wife are divorcing broke Monday (May 10th), but it appears he’s already moved on.

People reports that the comedian is dating Olivia Munn. A source told the magazine, "This is very new, they're taking it slowly. They met at church in Los Angeles."

The actress reached out to Mulaney in December, after he entered rehab following a relapse in his cocaine and alcohol addiction. At the time she tweeted, “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”

A source told Page Six that the Big Mouth star asked for a divorce from Anna Marie Tendler three months ago.

She said through a spokesperson earlier this week, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”