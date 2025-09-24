John Mulaney Makes History As First Comedian To Headline Chicago’s Wrigley Field

Getty Images

John Mulaney will become the first stand-up comedian to headline Chicago’s historic Wrigley Field when he performs there July 11, 2026. The Everybody’s Live host revealed the news Tuesday night during a Cubs game, singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” before announcing the show from the broadcast booth. The venue regularly holds over 40,000 fans during baseball games, making this a massive undertaking for the comedian. “Look, if Mark Grace could come out there every day and just deliver ripping cigarettes, I can face down this crowd, too,” Mulaney said. He’s currently touring his Mister Whatever show with sold-out dates across the country through 2025. Tickets for the historic Wrigley Field performance haven’t gone on sale yet but are expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees. (Story URL)