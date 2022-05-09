John Mulaney, Ncuti Gatwa, Benedict Cumberbatch + More!

JOHN MULANEY TAKES THE STAGE AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL FOLLOWING DAVE CHAPPELLE INCIDENT: According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Mulaney was the first comedian to appear onstage at the Hollywood Bowl since Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage last week. On Saturday night (May 7th), Mulaney made jokes about the incident as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival, saying, “We have great security. This fence is so jumpable it’s crazy.” He also told the audience, “No one’s going to do anything. You don’t have the balls.”

NCUTI GATWA TO STAR AS THE NEXT DOCTOR WHO: Variety reports that BBC has revealed the next Doctor Who, and it’s Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa. Gatwa will take over for Jodie Whittaker, who has held the role since 2017.

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH AND SNL CAST WEAR SHIRTS IN SUPPORT OF ROE V. WADE: Entertainment Tonight reports that on Saturday’s (May 7th) episode of Saturday Night Live, Benedict Cumberbatch and cast members Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and Cecily Strong all wore t-shirts with “1973” written in red and blue across the front during the show’s closing moments. The number refers to the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade, which took place on January 22nd, 1973.

2022 BAFTA TV AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED: Variety reports that the BAFTA Television Awards occurred in person for the first time in three years on Sunday (May 8th), due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer won Leading Actress for her role in Help, while Sean Bean took home the Leading Actor award for his role in Time. It’s a Sin was nominated for six awards but did not take home any. See the full list of winners below:

LEADING ACTRESS WINNER: Jodie Comer – “Help” – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

LEADING ACTOR WINNER: Sean Bean – “Time” – BBC Studios/BBC One

DRAMA SERIES WINNER: “In My Skin” – Kayleigh Llewellyn, Nerys Evans, Molly Manners, Sophie Francis – Expectation/BBC Three

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM WINNER: “The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan” – Rhean Archibald, Ben Wicks, Tim Dean, Pollyanna McGirr, David Geli, Mo Gilligan – Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4

Virgin Media’s Must-see Moment (Voted For By The Public) WINNER: “Strictly Come Dancing” – Rose And Giovanni’s Silent Dance To ‘Symphony’ – BBC Studios/BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE WINNER: Big Zuu – “Big Zuu’s Big Eats” – Boom/Dave

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA WINNER: “Coronation Street” – Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM WINNER: Jamie Demetriou – “Stath Lets Flats” – Roughcut TV/Channel 4 JOE GILGUN Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky Max

FACTUAL SERIES WINNER: “Uprising” – Production Team – Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC One MINI SERIES WINNER: “Time” – Jimmy McGovern, Tom Sherry, Lewis Arnold, Simon Maloney, Michael Parke, Andrew Morrissey – BBC Studios/BBC One

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM WINNER: Sophie Willan – “Alma’s Not Normal” – Expectation/BBC Two

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL WINNER: “Gogglebox” – Production Team – Studio Lambert/Channel 4

SUPPORTING ACTOR WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession” – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

SCRIPTED COMEDY WINNER: “Motherland” – Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Caroline Norris, Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford – Merman Television, Twofour/Channel 4

FEATURES WINNER: “Big Zuu’s Big Eats” – Sam Grace, Alex Gilman, Chris Faith, Lucy Blatch, Big Zuu, Rohan Minhas – Boom/Dave

LIVE EVENT WINNER: “The Earthshot Prize 2021″ – Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

SHORT FORM PROGRAM WINNER: “Our Land” – Alexandra Genova, Alfred Thirolle – Alexandra Genova/Together TV

SINGLE DRAMA WINNER: “Together” – Production Team – Shoebox Films, Sonia Friedman Productions, BBC Film/BBC Two

INTERNATIONAL WINNER: “The Underground Railroad” – Barry Jenkins, Colson Whitehead, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner – Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie, Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime

CURRENT AFFAIRS WINNER: “Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)” Sarah Collinson, David Henshaw, David Alter, Sasha Odynova, Ksenia Barakovskaya – Hardcash Productions, The Economist/ITV

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY WINNER: “My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan” – Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie, Clive Mattock – Seventh Art Productions/ITV

SPORT WINNER: “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Production Team” – Sky Sports, Formula 1/Sky Sports Formula 1 DAYTIME WINNER: “The Chase” – Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Hester Davies, Christina Clayton, Mick Thomas – Potato/ITV

SPECIALIST FACTUAL WINNER: “The Missing Children” Production Team – Truenevision/ITV

NEWS COVERAGE WINNER: “ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol” – Production Team – ITV News, ITN/ITV

SUPPORTING ACTRESS WINNER: Cathy Tyson – “Help” – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM WINNER: “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” – Production Team – Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV