John Mulaney Reveals He Had A Pocket Full Of Coke During His Intervention

John Mulaney revealed in a recent podcast appearance that his intervention took place right after he’d gone to his drug dealer’s.

The former Saturday Night Live writer said on This Past Weekend With Theo Von, “I remember I walked into my intervention. I had just been to my drug dealer’s apartment and I finally got the right balance. One pocket all coke. One pocket all Xanax and I was like ‘I have done it. I reached equilibrium.’”

According to Mulaney, he then walked into his apartment, filled with “a bunch of people,” and tried to convince everyone he “hadn’t used drugs” in several days.