John Stamos Discusses Parenthood And Sobriety

In a recent interview with E! News’s Daily Pop, John Stamos credited his sobriety with making him the father he is today.

The former Full House star told the outlet, "I know who I am certainly by 57 now. It's been close to six years in June that I sobered up. I never could have been a father during some of the more—some of it was really fun and some of it got to be very unhealthy."

Now, his life involves getting up at 5a.m, with his 3-year-old son, Billy and with the way he gushes about parenthood, it’s clear that being a dad is one of the actor’s favorite roles. Stamos said, "Being a parent is about sacrifice. You don't get rewarded for it. You don't get a trophy or a ring, but what you do get is, you get a child who is more loving, more kind and a smarter version of you, and I think that's really special."