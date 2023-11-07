John Stamos Opens Up About His DUI Arrest

John Stamos reflected on the time he was arrested for driving under the influence on the most recent episode of Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist. The Full House actor said the 2015 arrest was a “pivotal moment” in his life.

"It changed everything," Stamos said. "I got in my car like a fool, and I was not sober. I was driving around Beverly Hills. And looking back at it I was like, 'Oh my God, I could’ve killed somebody. Horrible day.'"

The You actor also shared that this incident made him realize that, while he “got the girl,” “got the TV show,” and “got the Beach Boys,” he also really “wanted a family.” He called this “the most important thing [he] hadn’t done."

Stamos was married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005, before marrying Caitlin McHugh in 2018. The pair welcomed their son that same year. "It all just came around," he told Geist.