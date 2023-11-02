John Stamos Remembers Matthew Perry’s Kindness On The Set Of ‘Friends’

John Stamos paid tribute to Matthew Perry on Instagram Tuesday (October 31st), by sharing a scene from the ninth season of Friends. Stamos guest stars as Zach in the clip, a potential sperm donor for Perry’s Chandler and Courteney Cox’s Monica.

“Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, ‘The audience is going go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.’ I walk through the door… silence. I was so embarrassed,” the Full House actor wrote.

He then recalled how Perry tried to make him feel better following this moment. “We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn’t recognize him at first because he’s so much better looking in person!’” Stamos added. “I never forgot that and the world will never forget you.”