John Stamos Says He And Lori Loughlin Almost Dated

In his new memoir titled If You Would Have Told Me, John Stamos reveals that he and his Full House costar, Lori Laughlin, almost became an item.

"She's my Sandra Dee from Grease, the good girl with a kind heart who always makes me feel upbeat when I'm around her," the You actor writes in his new book. "She's one of the few women I have spent day after day with and still always look forward to seeing her again. I know what makes her laugh, we get each other and we have the sort of true friendship that's supposed to be the foundation of a great, lasting relationship."

Before anything happened between them, though, the pair went to a Victoria’s Secret fashion show together in 1994. Stamos couldn’t keep his eyes off Rebecca Romjin, who would later become his wife, and Loughlin took note. "As each leggy beauty walks down the runway, she shoots me a knowing look and maintains a little smirk," he writes about Loughlin. "She knows I'm not as ready to settle down as I feel. She's humoring me."

