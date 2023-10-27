John Stamos Shares What The Olsen Twins Told The Cast Of ‘Full House’ At Bob Saget’s Funeral

John Stamos appeared on The Howard Stern Show recently and shared what Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said to their fellow Full House cast members at Bob Saget’s funeral earlier this year.

"They came to Bob's funeral, and it was so beautiful," Stamos said. "They got us all together and said, 'We love you. We loved our childhood. We're grateful for you guys, we thank you for making those eight years so beautiful for us. We have such fond memories.'"

The You actor added, "And everyone just needed to hear that.” This moment occurred following the debut of Netflix’s Full House reboot, Fuller House, which the Olsens were notably not a part of. "They weren't acting, and I don't think a real offer came through," Stamos said. "So, I was like, 'OK, I get it.'"