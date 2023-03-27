‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Takes Franchise’s Best Opening At The Domestic Box Office

PRPhotos.com

John Wick: Chapter 4 brought in $73.5 million during its opening weekend, taking the cake for the franchise’s best opening. Deadline reports that the movie is also the second-best domestic opening in 2023, behind Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at $106.1 million. It also marks Keanu Reeves‘ second-best live-action debut ever, following Matrix Reloaded at $91.7 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (March 24th) through Sunday (March 26th):

1. John Wick: Chapter 4, $73.5 million 2. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, $9.7 million 3. Scream VI, $8.4 million 4. Creed III, $8.36 million 5. 65, $3.25 million 6. Ant-man and the Wasp Quantumania, $2.42 million 7. Cocaine Bear, $2.09 million 8. Jesus Revolution, $2 million 9. Champions, $1.54 million 10. Avatar: The Way of Water, $1.4 million