Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Explosive First Court Meeting

Johnny Depp took the stand Tuesday in his libel case against The Sun, but most of the testimony centered on his and his ex-wife Amber Heard‘s party-hardy ways, and the chaos it engendered.

Depp is suing The Sun after it published a 2018 article referring to him as a “wife beater.” This was a reference to Heard’s allegations of domestic violence. But in court, Depp said that her “sick” claims of abuse were an outright lie, and that he was actually the victim in their toxic relationship.

Depp alleged that Heard's claims hurt his career and had “been a constant issue in my casting.”

The 57-year-old told the court that Heard had “said to the world that she was in fear of her life from me, and I had been this horrible monster, if you will. Which was not the case.”

DEFECATION

Depp also testified that Heard pooped in their bed as a “prank.” The incident allegedly occurred after a party for her 30th birthday in May of 2016, and followed a blow-up between them.

“I understand that the following morning after the party, Ms Heard (or possibly one of her friends) defecated in our shared bed,” Depp said, according to the statement.

“On 12 May 2016, Ms Heard confessed to our estate manager, Kevin Murphy, that leaving the feces in the bed had been ‘just a harmless prank,’ thereby effectively acknowledging that she had been responsible, whereas she had previously sought to blame our dogs.”

The pooping incident was the last straw, and prompted him to file for divorce, he said.

RAGE

Depp also said that Heard cut off the tip of his finger when she threw a vodka bottle at him. A picture of the bloodied finger was submitted to the court.

In a written statement, Depp alleged that Heard was “a calculating, diagnosed borderline personality; she is sociopathic; she is a narcissist; and she is completely emotionally dishonest.”

“I am now convinced that she came into my life to take from me anything worth taking, and then destroy what remained of it,” Depp said.

Under cross-examination, he copped to taking several drugs over the years, including marijuana, cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, magic mushrooms and prescription painkillers.

He said his drug use began when he was an 11-year-old child with “not a particularly stable or secure or safe home life.” He said it was “the only way that I found to numb the pain.”

His lawyer added that the case was not “about money. It is about vindication.”

Heard is set to testify later in their three-week trial.