Johnny Depp Calls Amber Heard’s Accusations ‘Insane’

PRPhotos.com

Johnny Depp called Amber Heard’s accusations of sexual and physical abuse “insane” as he returned to the witness stand on Wednesday (May 25th).

When asked about his reaction to his ex-wife’s testimony earlier in the trial, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said it was “Ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unbelievably brutal, cruel, and all false.”

Earlier in the day, his ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss took the stand to refute Heard’s allegations that Depp had pushed her down the stairs when they were dating in the 90s. According to the model, she slipped while they were vacationing in Jamacia, and Depp came to her rescue.

Moss told jurors, “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm. And as I left the room, I slipped down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I was in — I didn't know what happened to me — and I was in pain, and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday, May 27th.