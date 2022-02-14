Johnny Depp Hires Kathleen Zellner In Court Battle Against Amber Heard

PRPhotos.com

Johnny Depp has hired Making a Murderer attorney Kathleen Zellner for his suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The news comes after Depp lost his libel suit against The Sun for labelling him a “wife-beater,” and after he was denied the ability to appeal this ruling.

Zellner, who is known for helping overturn wrongful convictions, said, “I have spent the last 30 plus years defending individuals who have been falsely accused of wrongdoing. I welcome adding Johnny Depp to that list and joining his dream team who share this view and have so effectively been advocating for him.”

Depp has filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard for the op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which the Aquaman actress describes being a victim of domestic abuse. Though she doesn’t mention Depp by name, he believes it is a libelous attack on him.

In 2015, Heard alleged that she suffered two black eyes and a broken nose at the hands of Depp. Recently, a court granted Depp access to Heard’s phone, which he is hoping will help him prove that she doctored photos of the attack. Heard maintains that the photos are accurate.