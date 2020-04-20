Johnny Depp Joins Instagram, Thanks Fans for Support Amid Amber Heard Battle

PRPhotos.com

Johnny Depp has joined Instagram and in his first post, he thanked fans for their “unwavering support” amid his battle with ex Amber Heard. The 56-year-old said: “Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years. I am touched beyond words.”

The Pirates of Caribbean alum finalized his divorce from Heard in 2016, but the pair are still duking it out in court. He is suing her for $50 million claiming she defamed him in a Washington Post Op-Ed in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. While she didn’t name him, the inference was clear, and Depp lost several lucrative deals as a result, including his role in the Disney franchise.

He is also suing the UK tabloid the Sun over a story that referred to him as a “wife beater.”

Depp also opened up about the current “invisible enemy” facing the world, presumably coronavirus.

“People are ill and without care, people are getting sick and fighting for breath. People are dying at frighteningly high rates…and I know for the moment it feels like both of our hands are tied behind our backs, and to some degree they are, but our minds are unbound and our hearts are not chained.”

Depp urged people to “stay safe” and “stay inside” while “looking for other ways to pass the time with the cards we’ve all been dealt.”

Depp continued: “We need to make the best use of this time by being close to those we love despite our dire circumstances. We cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving into what feels like hellish quarantine monotony. We have to keep ourselves curious as this time in isolation can be used for great learning.”