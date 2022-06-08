Johnny Depp Joins TikTok Following Trial Win

PRPhotos.com

Johnny Depp is making moves to stay connected with his fans following the end of his defamation trial less than a week ago. On Tuesday (June 7th), the Pirates of the Caribbean actor joined TikTok.

Depp’s first post on the social media platform included a montage showing him waving at fans and playing music with Jeff Beck.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared,” the Edward Scissorhands actor wrote.

He continued, “And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.” Depp amassed 4.6 million followers by Tuesday (June 7th) afternoon.

A spokesperson for Amber Heard responded to Depp’s message about moving forward: “As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward. The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.”