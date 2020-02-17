Johnny Depp Moves To Quash Amber Heard’s Subpoena To Reveal Dealings With Weinstein

PRPhotos.com

Late Friday, Johnny Depp‘s legal team filed a petition to quash a subpoena filed by ex-wife Amber Heard.

Heard is seeking to get the Weinstein Company to turn over details on Depp’s dealings with Harvey Weinstein. The pair are embattled in a defamation suit; Depp filed a $50 million suit against his ex after she published a Washington Post op-ed that alluded to allegations that he abused her. She did not name him in the article, but Depp argues that the implication was clear, and led to several severed business relationships, including his ouster from the lucrative Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

In his petition filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, he maintains Heard’s subpoena “is overbroad and seeks the production of documents that are not properly subject to discovery.” Among Heard’s requests are all “communications between Mr. Depp and Harvey Weinstein.”