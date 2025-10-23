Johnny Depp Nears Deal For Return To Major Movies With Christmas Carol Adaptation

Getty Images

Paramount Pictures is finalizing negotiations with Johnny Depp to portray Ebenezer Scrooge in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, a new version of Charles Dickens’ beloved tale. Ti West, known for horror films Pearl and Maxxxine, will direct the project using a screenplay by Nathaniel Halpern from Tales from the Loop and Legion. The studio is targeting a November 13, 2026 release date. Meanwhile, Nosferatu and The Witch filmmaker Robert Eggers is creating his own interpretation of the story for Warner Bros., with Willem Dafoe potentially playing Scrooge. This project represents Depp’s first major studio role since 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. (Story URL)