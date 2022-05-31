Home » Entertainment » Johnny Depp Performs Onstage Alongside Jeff Beck

Just two days after lawyers delivered closing arguments in Johnny Depp‘s $50 million defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made a surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck concert in England.

Depp joined Beck onstage on Sunday (May 29th) to perform their 2020 rendition of John Lennon‘s “Isolation.” Together Depp and Beck also performed covers of Marvin Gaye‘s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix‘s “Little Wing.”

Beck lists Depp as his “unexpected co-conspirator” on his website. The musician also writes that the pair have “been working on music together for a while now.”

The jury in Depp’s defamation trial will resume deliberations on Tuesday (May 31st), following the Memorial Day holiday.

