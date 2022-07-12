Johnny Depp Responds To Amber Heard’s Request For A Mistrial

PRPhotos.com

Following Amber Heard‘s attempt at a mistrial due to claims about “Juror No. 15,” Johnny Depp‘s legal team has filed a memorandum insisting that the Virginia court “reject Ms. Heard’s baseless contention.” The document went on to say that the Aquaman actress’ claims “verge into the frivolous.”

The filing states, “Following a six-week jury trial, a jury of Ms. Heard’s peers rendered a verdict against her in virtually all respects. Though understandably displeased with the outcome of trial, Ms. Heard has identified no legitimate basis to set aside in any respect the jury’s decision.”

The memorandum continues, “Virginia law is clear that a verdict is not to be set aside unless it is plainly wrong or without evidence to support it.”

Depp’s lawyers write that the Fairfax County Circuit Court should deny Heard’s request: “Here, the verdict was well supported by the overwhelming evidence, consistent with the law, and should not be set aside. Mr. Depp respectfully submits that the Court should deny Ms. Heard’s Post-Trial Motions, which verge into the frivolous.”

JOHNNY DEPP SETTLES ‘CITY OF LIES’ ASSAULT CASE AHEAD OF TRIAL

Two weeks before Johnny Depp was scheduled to go to court for an assault case brought forth by City of Lies location manager Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, a settlement seems to have been reached.

It was revealed on Monday (July 11th) that the two parties had agreed on a deal. Deadline writes that it’s likely Depp paid Brooks off to make the lawsuit go away, following his highly publicized trial against Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor had allegedly been drinking and screamed obscenities at Brooks on the set of City of Lies, after he was told that production had to wrap for the night. Depp then hit Brooks “twice in the lower left side of his rib cage and causing pain.”

No details about the terms of the settlement have been made public.