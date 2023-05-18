Johnny Depp Says ‘I Don’t Think About Hollywood’ At Press Conference For ‘Comeback’ Film

PRPhotos.com

Johnny Depp made a rare public appearance at the Cannes press conference in support of Jeanne Du Barry.

The film, which opened the 76th edition of the film festival, marks the actor’s first leading role in three years.

According to Variety, he told press Wednesday (May 17th) that he has mixed feelings about his break from the film industry.

Depp said, “Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You’d have to not have a pulse to feel like, ‘No. None of this is happening. It’s a weird joke. When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes, you feel boycotted.”

The star was likely referring to the sequel to Fantastic Beasts, which he stepped away from amid domestic abuse accusations from ex-wife Amber Heard.

He added, “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think about Hollywood. It’s a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can’t. They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best.”

During the conference, Depp also rejected the idea that Jeanne Du Barry was his “comeback film,” telling reporters, “I didn’t go anywhere…Maybe people stopped calling ut of whatever their fear was at the time. But I didn’t go nowhere.”