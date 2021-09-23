Johnny Depp Says ‘No One Is Safe’ From Cancel Culture

PRPhotos.com

Johnny Depp said that “no one is safe” from cancel culture during a press conference ahead of receiving the honorary Donostia Award at this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival.

According to Deadline, the actor said, “It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe. It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.”

Depp also praised the event, it's director and the mayor of San Sebastian for their “undying support” and for “not buying what has been, for far too long, some notion of me that doesn’t exist,” adding, "I haven't done anything. I just make movies."