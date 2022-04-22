Home » Entertainment » Johnny Depp Thought Amber Heard Was Having An Affair With James Franco

Johnny Depp Thought Amber Heard Was Having An Affair With James Franco

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Johnny Depp admitted in court Thursday (April 21st) that he believed in 2014 Amber Heard was having an “affair” with her The Adderal Diaries costar, James Franco.

Heard’s laywers also accused the 58-year-old actor of him being “in a blackout” for portions of a private jet flight from Boston to LA the couple fought over Franco.

Other highlights of Thursday’s testimony included the infamous texts with WandaVision star Paul Bettany that detailed Depp’s plan for “burning,” “drowning” and having sex with the “burnt corpse” of Heard.

The jury also heard footage of the allegedly drunk Pirates of the Caribbean star cursing, slamming cupboards and breaking other objects before he appears to throw Heard’s phone for illegally recording him.

Related Articles

Johnny Depp Takes The Stand In Trial Against Amber Heard
Michael Feinstein Says Liza Minnelli Was ‘Sabotaged’ At The Oscars
Anthony Anderson Shares Story About Riding Home From Best Buy With Strangers
Marriage Counselor Says She Saw ‘Mutual Abuse’ Between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard
Brian Austin Green ‘Bedridden’ With Ulcerative Colitis
Khloe Kardashian Reveales True Was Photoshopped Into Disney Photos