Johnny Depp Wrote ‘I Love You’ In His Blood to Amber Heard

Another day at Johnny Depp‘s libel trial against The Sun, another series of weird and disturbing bombshells.

The latest: the 57-year-old wrote “I love you” on a mirror with blood from a finger he severed “three-day ordeal of assaults” on new wife Amber Heard, the London High Court heard Thursday.

The 34-year-old was “scared for her life” and locked herself in a room after he tore off her nightgown, shoved her onto a ping-pong table and choked her against a fridge, she said in a statement read in court.

The injuries included “a broken lip, swollen nose, and cuts all over her body”. The attacks allegedly occurred in Australia in 2015 while he was “completely off his head on drink and drugs,” lawyer Sasha Wass told the court.

He also smashed several booze bottles while accusing Heard of sleeping with Billy Bob Thornton. Then, he spit in her face and threatened to “f**k her corpse.” In addition to writing in mirror with his blood, he created graffiti that referenced a movie she was in, “Starring Billy Bob, Easy Amber.”

Depp dismissed the claims as “pedestrian fiction,” but admitted to arguing over Heard’s refusal to sign a postnuptial agreement.

He claimed that she was the abuser, throwing a vodka bottle at him that “severed my finger and crushed my bones.”When they left their rental, it had $75,000 in damage.