Johnny Depp’s Exes Defend Him as He Hires New Lawyer

PRPhotos.com

Two of Johnny Depp’s former romantic partners have come to his defense in his libel suit against U.K. newspaper The Sun. He filed suit claiming the paper defamed him by referring to him as a “wife-beater” in an April 2018 article. As fans will recall, his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of abuse, and Heard and Depp are also involved in a suit.

Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder testified in a hearing conducted virtually. “We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together,” Paradis said, court documents show. “Through all these years, I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father.”

She added that he was “never violent or abusive.”

“I cannot wrap my head around (Heard’s) accusations,” Ryder said according to the documents. “He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me.”

NEW REPRESENTATION

Depp is also switching up his lawyers, according to The Blast. David Sherborne, an English barrister who specializes in privacy cases. He previously worked with Princess Diana, Elton John and Hugh Grant. The case is scheduled for July.