JoJo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure, Khloe Kardashian + More!

JOJO SIWA SAYS CANDACE CAMERON BURE IS ‘THE RUDEST CELEBRITY’ SHE’S EVER MET: According to Page Six, JoJo Siwa thinks Full House star Candace Cameron Bure is the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met. Siwa posted a video to TikTok on Sunday (July 24th), quickly flashing her phone to show images in response to questions about the “rudest,” “nicest,” and “coolest” celebrities she’s met. Sleuths discovered that The J Team star shared a photo of Bure in response to the “Rudest celebrity I’ve met…” prompt. The reason why remains unclear!

KHLOE KARDASHIAN POSTS ABOUT BEING ‘THANKFUL FOR THE DIFFICULT TIMES’ AMID TRISTAN THOMPSON DRAMA: On Sunday (July 24th), Khloe Kardashian posted about overcoming difficulty to her Instagram stories. “Be thankful that you don't already have everything you desire…If you did, what would there be to look forward to … Be thankful when you don't know something…For it gives you the opportunity to learn,” she wrote. Kardashian continued, “Be thankful for the difficult times. During those times you grow. Be thankful for your limitations. Because they give you opportunities for improvement.” Thompson posted similarly cryptic messages on his Instagram stories days earlier. “1. Nothing is promised to you. 2. No one owes you anything. 3. You have all the responsibility in your life. Understand these three rules as early as possible and realize that independence is the way forward,'” he wrote.

WATCH BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN CUDDLE WITH HIS NEWBORN SON: On Sunday (July 24th), 90210 star Brian Austin Green posted a video to Instagram showing him kissing his newborn son, Zane, on the belly. Audio playing over the adorable video features Winnie the Pooh saying, “Will you do me a small favor? Don't forget to grow up and live happily ever after and stay as sweet as honey forever.”

TAREK AND HEATHER RAE EL MOUSSA REVEAL THE SEX OF THEIR FIRST BABY: Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa announced on Sunday (July 24th) that they are expecting a baby boy. The couple each posted a video to Instagram showing them releasing blue confetti, with Tarek shouting, “It’s a boy!”