JoJo Siwa Fan Apologizes After Ejecting Fan From Concert Over ‘Offensive’ Hoodie

A fan identified as Anjali publicly apologized after JoJo Siwa ejected her from a Glasgow concert during the Infinity Heart tour for wearing a hoodie featuring the singer's face photoshopped onto an egg. The image appeared to mock Siwa's hairline, a topic she has described as sensitive. "JoJo, I'm so, so sorry," Anjali wrote in a Saturday TikTok video. She explained that she and her friend googled "funny JoJo Siwa pictures" without understanding the context. "We didn't look at the backstory behind it or know it would be a trigger for her," she said. "None of it was with malicious intent." During the show, Siwa held up the hoodie and told the crowd, "You're not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie making fun of me. No way!" before having the fans removed.