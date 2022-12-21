Home » Entertainment » Jojo Siwa Feels She ‘Got Used For Views’ And ‘Clout’ Amid Avery Cyrus Breakup

Jojo Siwa Feels She ‘Got Used For Views’ And ‘Clout’ Amid Avery Cyrus Breakup

Posted on

More details are emerging regarding Jojo Siwa’s breakup with Avery Cyrus. Siwa’s mom, Jessalynn, shared a video of the J Team star to her Instagram stories Monday (December 19th).

In the video, someone asks Jojo, who can be seen pacing back and forth, why she’s “mad.” Jojo replies, "'Cause I got used!" She adds, "For views and for clout, and I got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got f—ing played!"

In response to this, Cyrus told People in a statement, "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends. The relationship was very real and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family. I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me and am saddened and confused by the situation."

Related Articles

Alicia Silverstone Poses Nude For PETA
Tracee Ellis Ross Says There Are ‘Very Limited Roles For Black Women Still’ In Hollywood
R. Kelly’s Former Manager Sentenced To A Year In Prison For Calling In Shooting Threat At Theater
Hilary Swank, Simu Liu, Jojo Siwa + More!
Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted Out In West Hollywood
The Weeknd Receives Humanitarian Award For Social Activism