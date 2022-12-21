Jojo Siwa Feels She ‘Got Used For Views’ And ‘Clout’ Amid Avery Cyrus Breakup

More details are emerging regarding Jojo Siwa’s breakup with Avery Cyrus. Siwa’s mom, Jessalynn, shared a video of the J Team star to her Instagram stories Monday (December 19th).

In the video, someone asks Jojo, who can be seen pacing back and forth, why she’s “mad.” Jojo replies, "'Cause I got used!" She adds, "For views and for clout, and I got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got f—ing played!"

In response to this, Cyrus told People in a statement, "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends. The relationship was very real and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family. I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me and am saddened and confused by the situation."